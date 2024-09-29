Rebel Wilson marries Ramona Agruma in a destination wedding in Italy

Rebel Wilson is officially married to partner Ramona Agruma.



The couple, both 40, reportedly exchanged their vows on Saturday in Sardinia, Italy, People confirmed.

Their marriage comes two years after going public in June 2022, which Wilson posted about with a selfie of them, saying in her Instagram caption, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove."

One month before her directorial debut, The Deb, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 14, Wilson revealed she was dating someone new and that the couple had been set up "through a friend."



The Senior Year actress further said they connected over the phone before meeting up in person.

"And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she explained at the time. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

Wilson got engaged to Agruma, who is the founder of the sustainable apparel brand Lemon Limon, on Valentine's Day in 2023.

The Australian actress chose a fairytale setting for the big moment. She popped the question to her now-wife in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in California.

Wilson shared the happy news on Instagram at the time, including a picture of the pair kissing while Agruma showed off her engagement ring, along with another snap of Wilson down on one knee in front of Agruma, holding a blue Tiffany & Co. ring box.

"We said YES! Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!" Wilson wrote in the post's caption.



Wilson later detailed how she pulled off the surprise proposal in her memoir Rebel Rising: A Memoir, which released in April 2024.

"Ramona sees the pastel rose petals all over the ground and the roses in vases," she wrote. "I tell her how special she is to me. And then I get down on one knee and open the ring box. I end with, 'So in this cliché way, on this cliché day, Ramona Agruma, will you marry me?' 'Yes,' she says through the tears streaming down her face."