Travis Kelce embarking on a new career with Taylor Swift?

Travis Kelce seems to embark on a new journey with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce, professional football tight end for the Kansas City Chief and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, is reportedly gearing up to contribute in his girlfriend’s musical career.

An insider told Life and Style that Kelce possesses some 'hidden talent" for music and Swift seemingly wants him to showcase his flair through a ‘major’ role in her next studio album.

As per the insider's report, Swift “loves the idea of integrating Travis into her creative life.”

The report further claimed that “He’s already inspired her so much. He’s definitely her new muse. But she thinks he’s got the potential to be a lot more than just a muse. He’s got a really good natural rhythm and an eye for lyrics. She’s convinced he’s the type of person that would flourish in the studio.”

“It’s obvious to Taylor that he’s gifted musically and has a natural ear, and she wants to be the one to help bring that out of him. … Fans should expect him to be included in her next album one way or another,” the report shared.

Notably, the insider also revealed that Swift's 34-year-old beau has “already started writing lyrics” with her and fans might see him “included in her music one way or the other.’

Moreover, according to Athlon Sports, fans are speculating that Kelce’s appearance in Swift’s next album might be his new career planning after the NFL. However, the couple is tight-lipped regarding Kelce’s entry into the music world.

It is pertinent to mention that Kelce is hosting a podcast New Heights with his brothers Jason and as per the same outlet, he signed a ‘lucrative’ deal for it with Wondery.