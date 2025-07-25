Peter Dinklage shares rare update about 'The Toxic Avenger'

'The Toxic Avenger' Peter Dinklage reveals what fans can expect from his character

Peter Dinklage has opened about what fans can expect from his onscreen character, Winston Gooze, in The Toxic Avenger.

Speaking on a panel for the movie at San Diego Comic-Con, the Game of Thrones actor candidly discussed the reason behind signing the superhero role in the movie.

“I'd never done a movie like this before or a role like this,” he admitted, before adding, “And the sensibility of the script and knowing what he was going to do with it was everything to me.”

The Hollywood actor revealed that joining any movie, “is a leap of faith every time?”

“You go make a movie somewhere far from your kids, on the other side of the globe. As you get older especially, you've got to make sure it's going to be something that is worth it,” Dinklage, who shares two children with his wife Erica Schmidt, added before signing off.

The movie is dark-comedy reimaging of the 1984’s classic cut, which revolves around Winston Gooze who transforms into a toxic hero after a toxic incident.

Previously, the 56-year-old actor shared that he is open to welcome new challenging roles in an interview with ScreenRant.

“I'm always up for new challenges, new experiences, and Macon told me going in to the project that it wouldn't be me,” he told the outlet.

Before concluding, Peter Dinklage said, “And at first, the control freak side of me sort of went, ‘Uh-oh. How? People are going to think it's me, and I need to make sure that it's infused with what I would do if it's not me.’”

The Toxic Avenger is set to release on August 29, 2025.