Adam Sandler reveals what makes 'Happy Gilmore 2' different

Adam Sandler ready to shock with THIS in 'Happy Gimore 2'

Adam Sandler recently opened up about the one thing in Happy Gilmore 2 that is "nice to watch.'

For the unversed, the 58-year-old American actor and comedian, who played the role of Happy Gilmore in the original movie in 1996, talked about his “happy place” in that movie.

Happy’s “happy place” was a dream scene where Julie Bowen’s Virginia Venit wore white lingerie and held two pitchers of beer. His “bad place” was Venit in black lingerie and cuddling with his golf rival, Shooter McGavin, played by Christopher McDonald.

In Happy Gilmore 2, Sandler reprised his role and in one scene, Venit sees her younger self and tells Happy, “I can’t believe this was your happy place.” He responds, “I’m sorry,” and Venit replies, “Oh, sweetie, don't worry. I'm not here to judge your fantasies."

In a video chat with Sandler, Bowen said, “When I read that he wanted to update it a little bit and comment on it, I wasn't sure anybody even needed that. I love that scene. I love it when it's the bad place and Shooter grabs my (rear). I didn't feel objectified. It was too much with the tongue, though.”

“Seeing you at this age talk to a young version, you still look phenomenal and you're sweet as hell and people love you. It was nice to watch it,” the Grown Ups star noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Happy Gilmore 2 will be released on Netflix on July 25, 2025.