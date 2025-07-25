Jennifer Love Hewitt reflects on embracing spotlight

Photo: Jennifer Love Hewitt reflects on being surrounded by fresh faces during latest premiere

Jennifer Love Hewitt recently embraced her spotlight moment after an initial moment of self-doubt.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, the I Know What You Did Last Summer star, 46, opened up outlet about attending the film’s July 18 premiere.

“I had so many amazing things said about that night, and then, there were so many other things said about that night, which we don’t even need to go into,” she began.

“I felt good. I really did. I felt good standing there in that moment,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jennifer has been promoting her new series, A Killer Among Friends.

Reprising her iconic role as Julie James in the new slasher sequel, Jennifer joined a fresh cast that includes Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers and Sarah Pidgeon.

The actress, who is also a mother of three, described the night as belonging to her younger co-stars, calling it their “moment,” but added that she was “happy to be there in support of their movie that I got to come back for.”

In conclusion, Jennifer did not shy away from being honest about the internal dialogue she faced leading up to the event.

“There were times where I was like, ‘Do I want to go to this premiere? Do I want to stand on this red carpet at 46 and be surrounded by all these incredibly gorgeous, young 20-something people? How is that going to feel? What’s that going to do?’ And I did. I wanted to be there.”