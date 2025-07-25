Sophie Turner elated as close friends marry each other: See pics

Sophie Turner celebrates close friends marrying each other

Sophie Turner is overjoyed to see her close friends get married to each other.

Turner took to Instagram to share photos from the wedding of her friends Jesse Burgess and Taura Lamb.

Alongside a slew of photos from the ceremony, the Game of Thrones star wrote, "To watch one of your oldest and best friends get married to a man you adore is a privilege, but to stand beside them both while it happens is something I can’t put into words. I love you both 4eva @taura_lamb @jesse_burgess".

The actress looked stunning in a light yellow silk dress, like the other bridesmaids. The Joan star seemed to be having a great time surrounded by friends.

This comes as Sophie’s 2024 crime thriller, Joan, has been cancelled after a single season, despite the show being a hit and drawing millions of viewers.

A spokesperson said, "ITV and Snowed-In Productions would love to produce another series of Joan. However, as a consequence of cast availability and following co-production discussions, it has meant a second series wasn't possible."

The show was based on the real story of notorious jewel thief Joan Hannington, a single mother who turns to thievery to provide for her daughter.