Pedro Pascal voices strong opinions about media

Photo: Pedro Pascal shares why being scared of 'media' is normal

Pedro Pascal recently talked about how today's media has the potential to misinterpret thing.

Speaking at the whirlwind press tour for The Fantastic Four: First Steps continues across London, the acting sensation voiced strong concerns relalted to the "scary" side of media.

During a four-minute and two-second chat with Sky News, the actor opened up about the challenges of speaking freely in today’s media landscape.

He pointing to how words can easily be taken out of context or spun into headlines that miss the mark and said, "I think it's very easy to get scared no matter what you sort of talk about."

He went on to say, "There's so many different ways that things can get kind of fractured and have a life of itself really."

Photo: Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic in 'Fantastic Four'

He continued, pointing to the complexities of the industry, "It's sort of a business part of the way media can work really. There's one thing that you can say and no matter what your intention behind it, it is absolutely lost in all of these different headlines, I suppose, but I'll never shut up."

In conclusion, he remarked, “I’ll never shut up.”