 
Geo News

Pedro Pascal voices strong opinions about media

Pedro Pascal discussed how media can be scary for celebrities

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 25, 2025

Photo: Pedro Pascal shares why being scared of media is normal
Photo: Pedro Pascal shares why being scared of 'media' is normal

Pedro Pascal recently talked about how today's media has the potential to misinterpret thing. 

Speaking at the whirlwind press tour for The Fantastic Four: First Steps continues across London, the acting sensation voiced strong concerns relalted to the "scary" side of media.

During a four-minute and two-second chat with Sky News, the actor opened up about the challenges of speaking freely in today’s media landscape. 

He pointing to how words can easily be taken out of context or spun into headlines that miss the mark and said, "I think it's very easy to get scared no matter what you sort of talk about." 

He went on to say, "There's so many different ways that things can get kind of fractured and have a life of itself really."

Photo: Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic in Fantastic Four
Photo: Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic in 'Fantastic Four'

He continued, pointing to the complexities of the industry, "It's sort of a business part of the way media can work really. There's one thing that you can say and no matter what your intention behind it, it is absolutely lost in all of these different headlines, I suppose, but I'll never shut up."

In conclusion, he remarked, “I’ll never shut up.” 

Sophie Turner elated as close friends marry each other: See pics
Sophie Turner elated as close friends marry each other: See pics
Sylvester Stallone pays homage to 'magician' Hulk Hogan
Sylvester Stallone pays homage to 'magician' Hulk Hogan
Bombshell reason why Jennifer Lopez bade farewell to record label
Bombshell reason why Jennifer Lopez bade farewell to record label
Joe, Nick Jonas get honest about wearing purity rings in teenage
Joe, Nick Jonas get honest about wearing purity rings in teenage
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson pays emotional tribute to late Hulk Hogan
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson pays emotional tribute to late Hulk Hogan
Jennifer Aniston reflects on 20+ years of friendship with Reese Witherspoon
Jennifer Aniston reflects on 20+ years of friendship with Reese Witherspoon
Drake thrills fans with exciting new amid tour
Drake thrills fans with exciting new amid tour
JoJo Siwa breaks down in tears after Chris Hughes' unexpected comment video
JoJo Siwa breaks down in tears after Chris Hughes' unexpected comment