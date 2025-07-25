Yungblud makes heartfelt promise to late Ozzy Osbourne

Yungblud vows to carry on Ozzy Osbourne's legacy

Yungblud just made a promise to his late idol, Ozzy Osbourne.

The music star, who was left devastated by the passing of the Black Sabbath legend on Tuesday, just two weeks after his Back To The Beginning reunion show in Birmingham, performed his rendition of the song, Changes at the gig.

In a post on Instagram, Yungblud shared his grief over the loss of his hero and wrote: "I’m trying to compute the last couple days and honestly I’m absolutely f**king shattered.

"You have been my North Star for everything for as long as I can remember from when I was misunderstood as a child to the way people thought I was just a little 'too much' or 'strange' in my life and career,” the breakdown. hitmaker added.

Yungblud continued, "I owe so much to you, your wife and your family - you all gave me a road to run down and supported me when people would turn their nose up.”

"You loved life so much and you adored music. It was your smile man. You taught me it was beautiful to be out of the box. I promise you with all my heart I will try my best and make it my life’s journey to keep the sprit that you started and what you have taught me alive. I will give it my best shot,” the 27-year-old further mentioned.

Mentioning his Changes cover, Yungblud wrote, "To sing this song for you at an event surrounded by legends inspired by you to a crowd that loved you was truly my life’s greatest honour and I vow to play this song every night for the rest of my life.”

"You’re my hero in every regard. I hope you’re up there avin [sic] a drink with Randy [Ozzy's late guitarist Randy Rhoads]. For the prince of darkness you sure brought all the light to the world. I love you Ozzy,” he concluded.

Yungblud’s take on the iconic Black Sabbath track, Changes, was recorded at the Black Sabbath reunion show at Villa Park on July 5, and has now been released to raise funds for organisations including Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorns Children’s Hospice.