GloRilla breaks silence over shocking burglary attempt turn-out

GloRilla speaks out over being arrested despite burglary attempt at own home

GloRilla just broke silence on being arrested on felony drug charges despite her own Georgia home facing a burglary attempt.

The 25-year-old rapper voluntarily turned herself in to the Forsyth County Jail after police allegedly discovered marijuana and a controlled substance.

Taking to her official X, formerly Twitter account, she wrote, “CRAZY [!!] My House got Home Invaded Saturday While I was in Indianapolis performing for the WNBA all star game & instead of Focusing on finding the Suspects , they focus on some cannabis.”

The Wanna Be artist then jotted down three points from the event which covered her perspective:

“1. So no I wasn’t busted 2. My house got robbed 3. I wasn’t home,” GloRilla wrote.

“Long story short my house gets home invaded and Im the only one that gets arrested,” the Yeah Glo! rapper further mentioned, concluding on cheeky note, “So that’s tea.”

A representative for GloRilla did not respond to request for comment however the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office issued a statement regarding the burglary.

"It was reported that three suspects had entered the home and were in the process of stealing items when an armed occupant fired at the intruders," the police statement read, adding, "The suspects fled the scene, and it does not appear that any of them were struck. No injuries were reported among the home’s occupants."

However, the police clarified that no suspects were found following "a thorough investigation.” "While on scene, deputies detected a strong odor consistent with illegal narcotics. As a result, the Lanier Regional Drug Task Force was contacted and responded to the residence."

After obtaining a search warrant and the police reported finding "a significant amount of marijuana" in GloRilla's master bedroom closet.