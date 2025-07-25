Joe, Nick Jonas get honest about wearing purity rings in teenage

Joe, Nick Jonas open up about purity rings and being asked about private life in teenage

Joe and Nick Jonas are reflecting on being asked about their sex lives when they were teenage heartthrobs.

The Jonas Brothers, Kevin, 37, Joe, 35, and Nick, 32, appeared on the Thursday, July 24 episode of Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed and acknowledged that wearing purity rings and their s*x life being so talked about was uncomfortable.

For the unversed, the brothers signed their first record deal when Kevin was 17, Joe was 15, and Nick was 12. A

t the height of their Disney Channel fame, they wore purity rings as a promise to save themselves for marriage.

“Famously we were known for like purity rings, which were something in the community of a church where that was like what everybody else our age were doing around 10, 11 years old, like, we’re going to wait for the right person,” Joe recalled.

He continued, “One person on an interview when you’re 15, 16 would ask you about it, and you’re like, ‘I don’t want to talk about this,’ and then they’re like, ‘Well, I’m going to write that you guys are in a cult.'”

Nick chimed in, noting that such questions aren’t asked in today’s interviews.

“I think it’s really a good thing,” he said, adding, “Where it would be like so outside of the realm of possibilities or something someone would do to ask at that time a 14-year-old about their sex life.”

The Jonas Brothers shot to fame with their Disney show Jonas, which chronicled their music making journey.