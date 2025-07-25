Bombshell reason why Jennifer Lopez bade farewell to record label

The real reason why Jennifer Lopez bade farewell to her record label, BMG, has been revealed.

An insider spilled to The Sun that the On the Floor songstress parted ways with her record label due to the disappointing sales of her 2024 album, This Is Me... Now.

"Jennifer is massively successful and talented, but it's been hard for her to find a label with which she's on the same page," the source said of Jennifer, who celebrated her 56th birthday yesterday.

“After her last album came out, it was decided she wouldn't continue with BMG as it wasn't the success she wanted,” a tipster added.

For those unversed, Jennifer's album This Is Me...Now failed to achieve commercial success as it only hit the No. 55 spot on the chart in the United Kingdom.

"It only went to No. 55 in the UK. But her team wants to push her forward with this new music,” explained the insider. “She has spent a lot of time in the studio this year and has written and recorded enough tracks for a whole new album.”

Additionally, Jennifer is currently on her Up All Night tour, which kicked off on July 8 in Pontevedra, Spain.