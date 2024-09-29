Model Frances Bean Cobain welcomes first child with husband Riley Hawk

Model Frances Bean Cobain and her skateboarder husband Riley Hawk have welcomed a baby boy.

Frances, the daughter of Courtney Love and late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, announced the birth of their first child, Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk, via Instagram on Saturday.

The new mom, 32, revealed that the baby boy was born on September 17 as they welcomed him to the world.

"Welcome to the world most beautiful son. We love you more than anything," Frances captioned the post which features a set of black-and-white photos.

In the first picture, the newborn can be seen holding hands with his mom, and in the other, Riley—who is the son of retired pro skater Tony Hawk— holds the baby in his arms while standing outside with trees behind him.



Congratulations poured in shortly including one from the new grandpa Tony, who joked, "My favorite grandson!"

"Ahhhh! Congrats!!!!" wrote Zelda Williams, daughter of the late actor Robin Williams.

Harper Grohl, daughter of Kurt's former Nirvana bandmate Dave Grohl, dropped a heart and teary-eyed emojis in the comments while comedian Kate Micucci wrote, “Welcome sweet Ronin! We love you!"

The couple got married on October 7, 2023, in an intimate, Victorian-inspired ceremony officiated by R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe, also Frances’ godfather.