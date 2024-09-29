King Charles honours Prince William ahead of Harry's UK visit

King Charles has apparently honoured his elder son Prince William amid Harry’s planned visit to UK for a charity event on Monday.



According to a report by Daily Express, King Charles, in a speech marking the 25th anniversary of the Senedd, showered praise on the heir to throne Prince William while making no mention of Harry.

The monarch’s speech was a celebration of William's role as the Prince of Wales which he has coveted since taking over.

William and Harry’s father said: "It has given me great pleasure to see my son's relationship with this special land continue, including returning only this week to Anglesey – Ynys Mon – a place which I know means so much to him."

King Charles shared the poignant message to eldest son Prince William which showed how distant the monarch has grown to Harry.

The latest snub to Harry by King Charles comes two days before the duke’s return to UK for a charity event.