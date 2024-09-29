David, Victoria family hit new controversy after Paris Fashion Week success

Victoria and David Beckham are facing some trouble because of their 19-year-old son, Cruz Beckham.

According to Daily Mail, on September 27, Victoria received a lot of praise for her Spring/Summer collection at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week. However, shortly after the conclusion of the event, Cruz came in the news for the wrong reasons after his ex-girlfriend uploaded a video.

Cruz’s ex-girlfriend, who is a singer by profession named Bby Ivy, posted a now-deleted video on her social media and accused him of “cheating” on her.

In the video, the two could have been seen having an intimate moment, while the other clip showed Cruz playing the guitar as well. She captioned the video that read, “This is how we were together and he still cheated.”

She also claimed that “her ex-boyfriend had been seeing another girl the whole time” but refrained from taking Cruz’s name.

Moving forward, as the video went viral, Cruz’s other ex-girlfriend, Issey Moloney, came forward and extended her support to Ivy.

Notably, the same outlet reports that Cruz was also linked with Issey earlier this year, and her social media still has videos of her and Cruz spending time together, including some of their nighttime outings.

Moreover, Cruz went public with his new girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, in June this year, and she also joined Victoria at her show in Paris.



It is pertinent to mention that at the family dinner night of Beckham clan after Victoria’s successful fashion week, Apostel was also spotted alongside Cruz.