Ben Affleck leaves Jennifer Lopez 'fuming' after meetup: Report

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were recently sighted together after divorce filing

September 29, 2024

Ben Affleck is seemingly keeping Jennifer Lopez on her toes.

The couple, once popular by the name of “Bennifer,” reportedly cannot stand each other except when they are in front of the cameras.

As per an insider privy to In Touch Weekly, even though Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from the actor in August, Ben was the one who gave up on their marriage right after two years.

The source confided, “Ben has made it crystal clear he’s not going back to J .Lo.”

Now, the multihyphenate “fuming” because he cannot put up with her drama and demands anymore.

Spilling the beans on their recent PDA-packed meetup, the source shared, “They were bickering behind the scenes even before this recent meet-up.”

Nonetheless, this meeting, which was apparently the sake of their kids, "went about as badly as everyone feared.”

Conclusively, the source remarked, “The sooner the ink’s dry on the divorce papers, the better it’ll be for everyone.”

