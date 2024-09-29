Lady Gaga gets honest about Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn is the latest character Lady Gaga jumped into, and now she says she is not sure she will get out of it.



During the U.K. premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux, the A Star is Born actress reflected on whether she was able to let go of her DC role.

“I don't really know if I did because I've made a whole record about her,” she told Sky News.

Her attachment to the character and overall film can be gauged after her announcement of releasing a companion album.

"I think the whole experience inspired me through and through," she continued.

"It was so amazing to get to know this character through music, through the script, through dance, through all this tremendous collaboration."

Elsewhere in the interview, Lady said she had a good rapport with her co-star Joaquin Phoenix during the shooting.

"We asked each other for tips all the time," she added. "We were constantly like 'what do you think of this?' back and forth... I loved working with Joaquin."

"There was never a dull day at the office. It was always super interesting, it was fun," the Grammy winner added. "As dark as the world of Joker is, we laughed a lot on set and we were always being as organic as possible."