Kate Middleton, Prince William leave Meghan Markle concerned with latest move

Kate Middleton and Prince William have reportedly left Meghan Markle concerned about her future with their latest move, it has been claimed.



According to a report by OK! Magazine, Archie and Lilibet doting mother is concerned after the Prince and Princess of Wales took steps to launch their Royal Foundation in America.

As per reports, Kate and William have set their sights on Meghan and Harry’s home turf as they re-launch plans for their charitable foundation in the US.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have registered the foundation’s brand with the American trademark authorities.

Amid these reports, the insider told OK! Magazine, “Meghan was quite shocked when she found out that Kate and William plan to do more work in America after trademarking their foundation’s brand with authorities.

“Although they have made a couple of trips to the US, it’s not really part of their territory and now Meghan feels they could be moving in on her turf.”

The royal source further claimed, “And she already knows how popular Kate and William are in the US and with their own Hollywood popularity seemingly dwindling, she doesn’t feel comfortable with them making any trips across the pond right now because they will no doubt be a huge fanfare.”

