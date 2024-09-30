Shahrukh Khan shows his 'greediness' at the 2024 IIFA Awards

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan shared his first message after winning the best actor award at the 2024 International Indian Film Academy Awards.

Khan took his first awards in eight years for his double role as Captain Vikram Rathore and Azad in the 2023 action-thriller film Jawan.

While accepting the award at the ceremony, Shah Rukh showed his joy, saying, “I think I have a little happiness from the audience this year because I worked (again) after a long time.”

During the speech, the Pathan actor revealed his “love” for awards by saying, “I love awards, I’m greedy about awards. I just want to tell you it’s good to be back.”

Moreover, acknowledging his wife Gauri Khan’s efforts as producer in his movies, he remarked, “Somebody reminded me that money needs to be put into a film. So I want to thank Gauri. She may be the only wife who’s spending more on the husband than the other way around.”

For the unversed, after a 4-year hiatus from movies, last year Khan made his comeback to the big screen with three films, including Jawan, Dunki, and Pathan.

It is pertinent to mention that the 58-year-old actor’s comeback comes after his son Aryan Khan got arrested by Indian police, and now he is preparing for his next movie King, which will come out in 2026.