 
Geo News

Shahrukh Khan shows his 'greediness' at the 2024 IIFA Awards

Shahrukh Khan makes a 'surprising' revelation at the 2024 IIFA Awards

By
News Desk
|

September 30, 2024

Shahrukh Khan shows his greediness at the 2024 IIFA Awards

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan shared his first message after winning the best actor award at the 2024 International Indian Film Academy Awards.

Khan took his first awards in eight years for his double role as Captain Vikram Rathore and Azad in the 2023 action-thriller film Jawan.

While accepting the award at the ceremony, Shah Rukh showed his joy, saying, “I think I have a little happiness from the audience this year because I worked (again) after a long time.”

During the speech, the Pathan actor revealed his “love” for awards by saying, “I love awards, I’m greedy about awards. I just want to tell you it’s good to be back.”

Moreover, acknowledging his wife Gauri Khan’s efforts as producer in his movies, he remarked, “Somebody reminded me that money needs to be put into a film. So I want to thank Gauri. She may be the only wife who’s spending more on the husband than the other way around.” 

For the unversed, after a 4-year hiatus from movies, last year Khan made his comeback to the big screen with three films, including Jawan, Dunki, and Pathan. 

It is pertinent to mention that the 58-year-old actor’s comeback comes after his son Aryan Khan got arrested by Indian police, and now he is preparing for his next movie King, which will come out in 2026.

World Culture Festival: Dance and drama take centre stage on day four
World Culture Festival: Dance and drama take centre stage on day four
World Cultural Festival: Rwandan musical group amazed by Pakistani hospitality video
World Cultural Festival: Rwandan musical group amazed by Pakistani hospitality
World Culture Festival: Mega Music Concert, ‘White Rabbit, Red Rabbit' shine on day 3
World Culture Festival: Mega Music Concert, ‘White Rabbit, Red Rabbit' shine on day 3
World Culture Festival: 'White Rabbit, Red Rabbit' wows audience in Karachi
World Culture Festival: 'White Rabbit, Red Rabbit' wows audience in Karachi
Who is Pakistani actor Juvaria Abbasi's husband?
Who is Pakistani actor Juvaria Abbasi's husband?
The Glassworker takes Pakistan to Oscars 2025
The Glassworker takes Pakistan to Oscars 2025
'World Culture Festival 2024' inaugurated at Arts Council in Karachi video
'World Culture Festival 2024' inaugurated at Arts Council in Karachi
Mahira Khan discloses names of favourite actors, advice from Shah Rukh Khan
Mahira Khan discloses names of favourite actors, advice from Shah Rukh Khan