Prince Harry's separation from Meghan Markle sparks a frenzy

Experts have started to question Prince Harry’s bid to maintain his separation from Meghan Markle.

Royal author and expert Nathan Kay made these comments in reference to the prince.

All of it has also been shared in Mr Kay’s piece for Express UK.

In that piece he pointed out the Duke’s recent bid to maintain his independence and conduct events without his wife.

According to Mr Kay, “the trip marks his first visit to the region in five years, a return that’s likely to emphasise his long-term commitment to the causes he's championed since his youth. Again, Meghan will not be accompanying him.”

However this also sparked a query for the author, who wondered, “So, why this sudden surge of independent appearances?”

“Quite simply, I see it as a strategic pivot. Prince Harry is reminding the world why they fell in love with him in the first place.”

but he did also note that, “despite the whirlwind of controversies and public missteps, the affection many feel for Harry - rooted in the memory of the young boy who walked behind his mother’s coffin, and the royal who spent years working for wounded veterans - remains.”

So it’s clear that, “this solo charm offensive aims to rekindle that affection, with the hope that, eventually, it will extend to Meghan by association.”

All in all Mr Kay believes “the approach seems to be working. Harry’s appearances have so far been met with positive attention.”