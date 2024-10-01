'Taleem-e-Balighan 2.0' leaves audience in stitches on day 6 of World Culture Festival

The picture shows actors playing in Taleem-e-Balighan 2.0 at Arts Council Pakistan in Karachi on October 1, 2024. — Instagram/acpkhiofficial

It was a laugh-a-thon on the sixth day of the World Culture Festival 2024, as 'Taleem-e-Balighan 2.0', a modern twist on Khawaja Moinuddin's iconic 1956 satire, lit up the stage at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), Karachi, on Tuesday with its tongue-in-cheek humour.

The adaptation of the classic, which critiques society through the lens of adult education, has been updated for contemporary audiences but still highlights how little has changed since its original debut, shedding light on persistent societal flaws.

The show left a charged audience in splits with its razor-sharp wit and irresistible comic energy. The comedic brilliance, which remained true to the original, resonated with today’s viewers.



The 60-minute-long play combines humour and reflection to offer a timeless commentary on the absurdities of social and educational systems.

Several plays by Moinuddin, a renowned playwright of his era, continue to be popular and are frequently staged. Born on March 23, 1924, in Topran, a city in the Deccan state of pre-Partition India, the playwright developed a deep interest in the dramatic arts early on. During his student years, he wrote and produced numerous plays.



Directed by Farhan Alam Siddiqui, the modern take on the classic play was staged at Auditorium 1 of the ACP at 8pm today.

On the fifth day of the festival, the highly anticipated farce, Karachi Ka Bicchu, livened the hearts of the audience. The play, directed by renowned actor Khalid Ahmed, brought Moliere's classic play 'Tartuffe' to life in a contemporary Karachi setting.

The festival features more than 450 artists from 40 different countries and will continue till November 2 at the ACP Karachi.

Earlier, the festival was scheduled to end on October 30; however, ACP Karachi President Mohammad Ahmad Shah extended the date by three days.

Geo and Jang group are the media partners of the ACP in the World Culture Festival. Tickets for the event can be easily obtained from the ACP and Ticketwala service.