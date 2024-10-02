T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach's live-in situation exposed

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have made a major confession about their relationship status.

During the latest episode of their podcast, Catching Up on a Few Things, the couple confirmed that they have been living together for the "last few weeks."

Holmes credited Robach's 21-year-old daughter, Ava, for the reason they are now in a “live-in relationship,” whom she shares with her ex-hubby, Tim McIntosh.

The 51-year-old reporter mentioned that Ava lived in an apartment that was infested with roaches. She revealed that they tried everything but could not get rid of the insects.

Eventually, Ava and her roommate beg Robach to let them stay with her and she obliges.

“I’ve just said, ‘Hey y’all, knock yourselves out. I’ll be at T.J.’s,’” she added.

Robach further shared that she and Holmes "might be living together longer” as her daughter is moving out of her apartment.

"This is what you do for your kids," Holmes added. "I know you're excited to be able to help them out, and this is what it's for."



The journalist then told Robach, "I've enjoyed the time that we've had together. It's been a little different but I've liked it ... where we know where we're going to end up every night instead of having a plan."

For those unversed, the pair first sparked dating rumors in November 2022.

