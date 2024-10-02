Daisy Edgar-Jones leaves onlookers awestruck at BFI Luminous gala

Daisy Edgar-Jones made an impressive entry at the BFI London Film Festival’s Luminous Gala in London on Tuesday night i.e. October 1, 2024.



For the annual event, which is held to celebrate the film industry and to raise funds for the British Film Institute, the 26-year-old actress slipped into a red Grecian inspired gown.

Her backless outfit boasted a gold neck piece which she matched to bracelets and opted for matching heels, as per Mail Online.

Daisy Edgar-Jones attended the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala 2024 in London

Daisy along with Josh O’Connor, Felicity Jones, and Joe Locke posed for photos for the event, held at The Roundhouse.

Moreover, after her latest film Twisters, which was released back in July, Daisy has several new releases scheduled including On Swift Horses which will together her with Jacob Elordi.

The project is the highly anticipated film adaptation of Shannon Pufahl‘s novel of the same name.

The forthcoming movie’s story follows Muriel and her husband Lee, who are about to start a new life, but are affected by the arrival of Lee’s brother.

She embarks on a secret life, betting on racehorses and discovering a love she never believed possible.