Kylie Jenner makes Paris Fashion Week debut at Disneyland

Kylie Jenner turned up the heat at Disneyland Paris last night with her Paris Fashion Week debut.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 27, gave the Coperni Show at Disneyland Paris a stunning end with her showstopping walk on Tuesday night.

The entrepreneur was dressed in a black strapless ballgown by the Parisian designer, featuring a form-fitting bodice and voluminous taffeta skirt.

The Kadashians star, 27, dropped some snaps from the show on Wednesday via Instagram, which showed her acing the ensemble with a voluminous blowout and natural makeup.

“My beautiful princess!!!!! @kyliejenner closing the Coperni show at Disneyland Paris tonight! @coperni,” her mother Kris Jenner captioned a separate Instagram post.



Kylie’s bestie Anastasia Karanikolaou also showed her some love by sharing a clip of her walking in the show.

The show also featured several big names who walked the ramp for Coperni, including Amelia Gray Hamlin, Lila Moss, and Irina Shayk.

However, this was certainly not her first runway debut, which was in fact in 2011 for Avril Lavigne’s former label, Abbey Dawn.