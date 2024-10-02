 
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon taking their love to the next level 'very soon'?

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon are ready to make their bond stronger

News Desk
October 02, 2024

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon appear to be all set to take the next step in their relationship after nearly two years of dating.

According to People, a new source cited that the pair is “serious about their relationship and making plans for the future." 

“It started out as a fun and casual relationship, but after moving in together, they realized that they have something special,” the source shared, referring to the couple’s decision to live together since February 2024.

It also reported that "things have been amazing since they moved in together."

Moving forward, In Touch magazine reported that Brad and Ines are also thinking about having kids "very soon."

The same out further claims that the 60-year-old actor, who is currently working on a Formula 1 movie, is “grateful that Ines loves traveling too and is able to join him on location for work."

Moreover, after his divorce from Angelina Jolie, Brad reportedly feels sad about not being close to his six children, whom he shares with her.

For those unversed, the Bullet Train star and Ines started dating in November 2022. They made their first public appearance together at the red carpet premiere of Wolves in Venice, Italy, alongside Brad's friend George Clooney and his wife Amal.

It is pertinent to mention that Brad’s relationship with Ines is a serious one after his divorce from Jolie in 2016.

