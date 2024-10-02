Palace aides 'saved' Prince William, Harry reputation

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is arrested for shocking charges, invited Prince William and Harry to his parties — which has ever since gained notoriety for alleged abuse.



However, the royals' advisors made them turn away the invitations despite the pair's reputation for partying hard during their bachelor periods.

Royal expert Christopher Andersen told Fox News Digital, "Diddy invited both William and Harry back when, as he put it, the brothers were young bucks getting into trouble themselves."

He continued, "Obviously, in their youth, both princes made plenty of headlines with their party animal antics at nightclubs in and around London."

"Diddy made a point of inviting them to his parties," The King author said. "But those invitations were wisely turned down, and after William and Kate got engaged, Diddy got the hint and stopped inviting them altogether."

"As young bachelors, William and Harry might easily have said yes and attended one of Diddy's wild parties. Thanks to their palace handlers, they dodged a bullet there," Christopher concluded.

His comments come in the wake of a resurfaced interview on The Graham Norton Show, in which the host asked Sean, "I read that you want to get Prince William and Prince Harry to a Diddy party."

To which, he replied and referred to the Duke of Wales's engagement to Kate Middleton at the time, "I don't think … not anymore. I mean before you know …"

"Don't ruin our royal wedding for us!" the host joked. The 54-year-old replied, "Trust me, they're off the list."

It is relevant to mention that William and Harry met Sean at a party in 2007 to thank Concert for Diana's participants.