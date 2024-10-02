 
Geo News

Palace aides 'saved' Prince William, Harry reputation

Royal expert sheds light on protective role the palace handlers played

By
Web Desk
|

October 02, 2024

Palace aides saved Prince William, Harry reputation
Palace aides 'saved' Prince William, Harry reputation

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is arrested for shocking charges, invited Prince William and Harry to his parties — which has ever since gained notoriety for alleged abuse.

However, the royals' advisors made them turn away the invitations despite the pair's reputation for partying hard during their bachelor periods.

Royal expert Christopher Andersen told Fox News Digital, "Diddy invited both William and Harry back when, as he put it, the brothers were young bucks getting into trouble themselves."

He continued, "Obviously, in their youth, both princes made plenty of headlines with their party animal antics at nightclubs in and around London."

"Diddy made a point of inviting them to his parties," The King author said. "But those invitations were wisely turned down, and after William and Kate got engaged, Diddy got the hint and stopped inviting them altogether."

Palace aides saved Prince William, Harry reputation

"As young bachelors, William and Harry might easily have said yes and attended one of Diddy's wild parties. Thanks to their palace handlers, they dodged a bullet there," Christopher concluded.

His comments come in the wake of a resurfaced interview on The Graham Norton Show, in which the host asked Sean, "I read that you want to get Prince William and Prince Harry to a Diddy party."

To which, he replied and referred to the Duke of Wales's engagement to Kate Middleton at the time, "I don't think … not anymore. I mean before you know …"

"Don't ruin our royal wedding for us!" the host joked. The 54-year-old replied, "Trust me, they're off the list."

It is relevant to mention that William and Harry met Sean at a party in 2007 to thank Concert for Diana's participants.

Taylor Swift on new mission amid Travis Kelce's football season: Source
Taylor Swift on new mission amid Travis Kelce's football season: Source
Lauryn Hill breaks silence on Pras Michel's shocking lawsuit
Lauryn Hill breaks silence on Pras Michel's shocking lawsuit
Princess Diana's brother makes surprising announcement
Princess Diana's brother makes surprising announcement
Sabrina Carpenter receives major honor amid 'Short n' Sweet' success
Sabrina Carpenter receives major honor amid 'Short n' Sweet' success
Prince Harry recalls the punch to the throat he got from Meghan Markle
Prince Harry recalls the punch to the throat he got from Meghan Markle
DC studios makes special announcement about 'Dynamic Duo'
DC studios makes special announcement about 'Dynamic Duo'
Taylor Swift feels guilty for partying with Travis Kelce offseason: Source
Taylor Swift feels guilty for partying with Travis Kelce offseason: Source
Lady Gaga mobbed at famous chat show
Lady Gaga mobbed at famous chat show