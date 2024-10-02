Lady Gaga discusses Harley Quinn's contradictions in 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

Lady Gaga's 'Joker: Folie à Deux' character Harley Quinn is full of contradictions

Joker: Folie à Deux is unlike anything Lady Gaga has done before.

“That's for sure,” Gaga said of the novelty of her role as Harley Quinn in the movie, opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.

“I really wanted to do something that I've never done before,” she continued. “There's so much around identity and duality in this movie. For me, having a persona in my life as Gaga, I think I just wanted to make it really grounded in reality because I definitely think having two identities is really complicated. And I knew that there was a real story in there.”

Gaga said Lee’s “love and obsession” for Joker, “was also admiration and disgust. I think it was truthful and dishonest. I think it was really dangerous, and also completely peaceful.”

She continued explaining the duality of her character, saying, “She was like a very nonlinear person — and I think we're all like that. Sometimes in storytelling, I think there's a pull to want to make things make sense. And that was our enemy making this movie.”

“The more that she could be a contradiction, actually, I thought the more real she was.”

Lady Gaga has previously shown her acting prowess in 2018’s Oscar-winning A Star Is Born and 2021’s House of Gucci.