R. Kelly's daughter tells all about singer in new documentary trailer: Watch

R. Kelly’s daughter tells all about singer in new documentary trailer

R. Kelly’s daughter Joanne has broken her silence about her father’s crimes.



In the upcoming documentary R Kelly’s Karma: A Daughter’s Journey, Joanne opens up on how the music mogul’s conviction on multiple sex crimes, including child pornography and enticement of minors for sex, has impacted her life.

“Nobody wants to be the child of the father that is out here hurting women and children,” she says in the trailer. “He knows exactly why we can’t have the relationship that we would have liked to have with him.”

Joanne, apparently pregnant, goes on to say, “He was my everything,” before wiping away tears.

“For a long time, I didn’t even want to believe that it happened. I didn’t know that, even if he was a bad person, that he would do something to me,” she adds while crying.

“I really feel like that one millisecond completely just changed my whole life. If my son asks questions, I’m going to be as truthful as possible. And I will not be taking my son to prison to meet his grandfather,” she states.

Joanne’s siblings aah Kelly and Robert Kelly Jr. also share their experiences after the I Believe I Can Fly singer’s conviction. Their mom Drea Kelly, tearfully says “Just because you’re not a good husband, doesn't mean you can’t be a good father. And the fact that he didn’t even try. What he did to me, he did to me. But you didn’t have to do it to my damn kids."

R. Kelly was sentenced to 31 years in total for sex trafficking and racketeering as well as child pornography and enticement of minors for sex.