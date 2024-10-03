Metallica honours their late 'beloved' band member Cliff Burton

Metallica just revealed their plans for the Black Box exhibit, Orion: A Tribute To Cliff Burton.

Honouring their late band member as well as one Rolling Stone’s greatest bassist of all time, the Fade To Black rockers said, "For our final installment of Orion: A Tribute to Cliff Burton, we’re bringing you intimate conversations with seven people who knew Cliff best: James Hetfield, Ray Burton, Zach Harmon, Jim Martin, Les Claypool, Charlie Benante, and John Cruz. Bandmates, a father, friends, and fellow musicians, these men share Cliff’s profound impact on their lives in their own words."

"Curating an exhibit to honor the beloved Cliff Burton was a true passion project. Thanks to his family, friends, peers, and fans, we were able to paint a complete picture of a man who lived a brief life but left an immense impact,” Metallica added.

For the unversed, Cliff or Clifford Lee Burton, served as the bassist for the heavy metal band, Metallica, a music group who is a part of the “big four” heavy metal thrash bands.

As the band shot to stardom with their album Master of Puppets, while touring in 1986 to support their music endeavor, Burton died due to bus crash in Sweden.

Cliff Burton is usually remembered for his musicianship and influence, posthumously being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as well as being cited on Rolling Stone's list of the 50 greatest bass players of all time.