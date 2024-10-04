'Mean Girls' star Rajiv Surendra makes shocking revelation about his character

Mean Girls turned 20 years old back in April, however many fans still recognize October 3 as “Mean Girls Day.”

October 3 was the date where Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) asked Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) what day it was, and it's been celebrated by fans ever since, with a new musical reboot debuting this summer.

Moreover, Actor Rajiv Surendra played Kevin Gnapoor in the film, who stole the show with his iconic talent show rap, to impress his crush, Janis Ian (Lizzy Caplan).

According to Daily Mail, while they shared a dance at the end of the film, hinting at a budding relationship, Surendra who came out as gay in 2016, doesn't think they would still be together.

In regards to this, he believed that Kevin was secretly gay in the film and that he actually wanted Aaron Samuels, as he revealed to People.

Additionally, he told the outlet, “I think Kevin secretly wanted Aaron Samuels, but he wasn't allowed to say. And today, he would be allowed to reveal his feelings to Aaron Samuels, and then Aaron Samuels was also secretly gay.”

It is worth mentioning that Bennett also came out as gay in 2017, revealing that he privately came out on the Mean Girls set to co-star Daniel Franzese, who publicly came out himself in 2014.