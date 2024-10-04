Kate Middleton latest stunning photos spark reactions

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance at Windsor Castle to privately meet with 16-year-old Liz Hatton, a budding young photographer who is navigating a rare and aggressive form of cancer.



The future king, Prince William invited Liz and her family to capture the investitures for her "photography bucket list."

Later, Kensington Palace shared Kate Middleton’s photos with Liz Hatton on social media.

The palace shared the photos with caption, “A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. W&C.”

Reacting to it, one royal fan said, “It’s Wonderful to see the Prince and Princess of Wales Together in engagements again.”

“So lovely to see HRH easing back into engagements!!!,” said another royal fan.



The third said, “So pleased to see you once again together.”

“Wonderful to see the Princess of Wales together with Prince William again,” the fourth said.