 
Geo News

Blake Shelton pours his heart out in a birthday tribute to his wife Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton gushes over his wife on her 55th birthday

By
News Desk
|

October 04, 2024

Blake Shelton pours his heart out in a birthday tribute to his wife Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton pours his heart out in a birthday tribute to his wife Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton, a well-known singer-songwriter and television personality, showcased his love and affection for his wife, Gwen Stefani, on her 55th birthday.

The Honey Bee hitmaker took to his Instagram on October 3 and shared a carousel of pictures to celebrate the born day of his “beloved” soulmate.

Showing his fondness for Stefani, Shelton also added a caption under the images that read, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my favourite girl... my pretty girl @gwenstefani!!!!! I LOVE YOU!!!!!"

The first snap featured the love birds in a close-up selfie, smiling from ear to ear.

In the second image, 48-year-old Shelton can be seen performing on the stage with The Voice coach.

Blake Shelton pours his heart out in a birthday tribute to his wife Gwen Stefani

The following picture captured Stefani sitting on her husband’s lap, whereas the final slide was a mirror selfie, showing the birthday girl from a side-view mirror. 

Moreover, Stefani, the pop singer and the lead vocalist of the No Doubt band, also posted a picture of her alongside Shelton on her Instagram story. 

In addition, she shared a video of herself wearing a black dress, a red birthday stash, and was preparing to cut the cake. 

It is pertinent to mention that the couple announced their relationship in 2015 and tied the knot after almost six years in June 2021.

Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Prince William after Kate Middleton appearance video
Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Prince William after Kate Middleton appearance
Will Smith recalls birth of first child: ‘Shook me to my core'
Will Smith recalls birth of first child: ‘Shook me to my core'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lose celebrity support amid public Royal family spat video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lose celebrity support amid public Royal family spat
Prince William's new revelation rubs salt in Prince Harry's royal wounds
Prince William's new revelation rubs salt in Prince Harry's royal wounds
Chris Martin names artist that makes him feel like in heaven
Chris Martin names artist that makes him feel like in heaven
Kate Middleton makes big sacrifice in love for Prince William
Kate Middleton makes big sacrifice in love for Prince William
Victoria Beckham unfazed by Meghan Markle rift: 'Never really liked the Duchess' video
Victoria Beckham unfazed by Meghan Markle rift: 'Never really liked the Duchess'
Kesha uncovers Taylor Swift's role in her latest breakup
Kesha uncovers Taylor Swift's role in her latest breakup