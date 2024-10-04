Blake Shelton pours his heart out in a birthday tribute to his wife Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton, a well-known singer-songwriter and television personality, showcased his love and affection for his wife, Gwen Stefani, on her 55th birthday.

The Honey Bee hitmaker took to his Instagram on October 3 and shared a carousel of pictures to celebrate the born day of his “beloved” soulmate.

Showing his fondness for Stefani, Shelton also added a caption under the images that read, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my favourite girl... my pretty girl @gwenstefani!!!!! I LOVE YOU!!!!!"

The first snap featured the love birds in a close-up selfie, smiling from ear to ear.

In the second image, 48-year-old Shelton can be seen performing on the stage with The Voice coach.

The following picture captured Stefani sitting on her husband’s lap, whereas the final slide was a mirror selfie, showing the birthday girl from a side-view mirror.



Moreover, Stefani, the pop singer and the lead vocalist of the No Doubt band, also posted a picture of her alongside Shelton on her Instagram story.



In addition, she shared a video of herself wearing a black dress, a red birthday stash, and was preparing to cut the cake.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple announced their relationship in 2015 and tied the knot after almost six years in June 2021.