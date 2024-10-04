Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lose celebrity support amid public Royal family spat

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lost support of key celebrity figures over their public attacks on the Royal family, a new report has revealed.



According to a royal expert, celebrities like David and Victoria Beckham have distanced themselves from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they were left "horrified" by the couple's actions.

Speaking on Palace Confidential, Richard Eden claimed that the British couple prioritize family values, are said to be "horrified" by Harry and Meghan's attacks on members of the Royal family.

He said David and Victoria believe that "family is everything" and were left unimpressed with their former pals’ continuous attacks on their family.

"From everything I've heard, he [David] and his wife [Victoria] have not been impressed with the way Harry and Meghan have behaved,” the expert said.

"I mean, for them, family is everything, you know , they're really close to both sets of parents and families and this idea of going on television and attacking your family as, talking to an associate of theirs, it just horrified them [and] it really represents everything that they don't agree with,” he added.