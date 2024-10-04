 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lose celebrity support amid public Royal family spat

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face backlash from celebrity friends over Royal family feud

By
Web Desk
|

October 04, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lose celebrity support amid public Royal family spat

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lost support of key celebrity figures over their public attacks on the Royal family, a new report has revealed.

According to a royal expert, celebrities like David and Victoria Beckham have distanced themselves from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they were left "horrified" by the couple's actions.

Speaking on Palace Confidential, Richard Eden claimed that the British couple prioritize family values, are said to be "horrified" by Harry and Meghan's attacks on members of the Royal family.

He said David and Victoria believe that "family is everything" and were left unimpressed with their former pals’ continuous attacks on their family.

"From everything I've heard, he [David] and his wife [Victoria] have not been impressed with the way Harry and Meghan have behaved,” the expert said.

"I mean, for them, family is everything, you know , they're really close to both sets of parents and families and this idea of going on television and attacking your family as, talking to an associate of theirs, it just horrified them [and] it really represents everything that they don't agree with,” he added.

Joe Jonas releases new single 'What This Could Be'
Joe Jonas releases new single 'What This Could Be'
Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Prince William after Kate Middleton appearance video
Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Prince William after Kate Middleton appearance
Will Smith recalls birth of first child: ‘Shook me to my core'
Will Smith recalls birth of first child: ‘Shook me to my core'
Prince William's new revelation rubs salt in Prince Harry's royal wounds
Prince William's new revelation rubs salt in Prince Harry's royal wounds
Chris Martin names artist that makes him feel like in heaven
Chris Martin names artist that makes him feel like in heaven
Kate Middleton makes big sacrifice in love for Prince William
Kate Middleton makes big sacrifice in love for Prince William
Victoria Beckham unfazed by Meghan Markle rift: 'Never really liked the Duchess' video
Victoria Beckham unfazed by Meghan Markle rift: 'Never really liked the Duchess'
Kesha uncovers Taylor Swift's role in her latest breakup
Kesha uncovers Taylor Swift's role in her latest breakup