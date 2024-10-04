Sebastian Stan dishes reason to play a major US politician in ‘The Apprentice'

Sebastian Stan dishes out reason to play Donald Trump in ‘The Apprentice'

Sebastian Stan recently talked about his decision to star as US politician Donald Trump in an upcoming film The Apprentice.



While talking about his decision to take the part in the movie, he explained on this weeks' episode of The Graham Norton Show, “Naturally there were a lot of people asking, 'why do this’”.

The actor continued, “But every time I was told not to do it, all I could think about was doing it.”

During the show, the 42-year-old actor also opened his transformation to play the character and revealed that he gained weight in just few months following specific diet.

According to the Dumb Money actor, he just ate ramen with soy sauce, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with Coca-Cola for a month and a half.

He called the whole experience very interesting.

Stan will be seen playing the younger incarnation of Trump during the 1970s and 1980s as he attempts to establish his real estate empire on the back of his father Fred Trump's properties.

The Apprentice is set to release on October 11, 2024