Lady Gaga admits her film characters will live 'forever'

Lady Gaga talked about 'falling in love' with the characters she plays for films

October 04, 2024

Lady Gaga just revealed that she gets rather attached to the characters she plays on the big screen.

In the latest sequel of the 2019 film, Joker, titled, Joker: Folie à Deux, the pop star plays the role of Harleen "Lee" Quinzel, infamously known as Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck (a.k.a. Joker).

In a conversation with PEOPLE, the A Star is Born actress was asked if she had left behind Quinn’s character after finishing the filming of Joker 2 to which she replied, “I didn’t, really.”

“I didn't bring her home with me, for sure,” Gaga clarified, however for her, from her DC character to Ally in 2018’s A Star Is Born and the real-life Patrizia Reggiani in 2021’s House of Gucci, “you fall in love with the characters that you play,” she said, adding, “I always have, anyway.”

Speaking with Variety, the Die With A Smile hitmaker spoke of her character in the Bradley Cooper starrer, saying, “I wonder how long she’ll stay. Or if she’ll be in there forever.” 

