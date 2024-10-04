Alex Wolff reveals bonding with Billie Eilish over Tourette Syndrome experience

In an interview with Variety, Alex, who is currently opening for Billie's Hit Me Hard and Soft tour, revealed how this shared condition brought them together.

Alex mentioned that he felt an immediate connection with the singer when they first met.

He said, "Even when I saw Billie on interviews, I said, ‘Oh, she’s one of us.’"

"We know all the ways that we try to mute ourselves or try and chill ourselves out or soften ourselves for other people, and how nice it is to not have to do that for certain people," Alex added.

Tourette Syndrome, a neurological disorder characterized by involuntary movements and sounds, has been a part of both Alex and Nat's lives, as well as their father’s.

Previously, in an interview with Vogue, Billie called Wolff brothers "family." Recalling their first impression, she said, "My first real impression of you, when I met you, was at the Oscars after party, and I was sitting on the couch outside, and you just appeared."

She added, "It was just like an immediate — I don't even know what we talked about, but it was an immediate — I was like, ‘Yo!’"