Donald Glover halts Childish Gambino tour over health concerns

Donald Glover canceled his remaining Childish Gambino tour dates due to health concerns.

Taking to his X account on October 4, the 41-year-old musician shared the news that he was canceling his North American and UK concerts.

“After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent,” revealed Donald.



“After being assesed [sic], it became clear I would not perform that night, and after more tests, I could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked,” said the vocalist.

The This is America crooner further shared he currently has “surgery scheduled” for the unnamed condition.

“My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously,” Donald continued. “With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the UK and European dates.”



“I want nothing more than to bring this show to the fans and perform. Until then, thanks for love, privacy, and support,” the singer concluded his message.