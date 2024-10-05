Meghan Markle, Harry spark reaction for big decision about Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle, Harry spark reactions for big decision about Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have received praises for taking a major step for their children Archie and Lilibet.



Royal expert Jennie Bond, while speaking to OK! Magazine, reflected on Prince Harry’s decision to carry out many engagements without Meghan Markle recently.

Jennie said, "We can’t go on criticising Prince Harry for jetting across the Atlantic for this that and the other, and then raise questions about why he is consolidating his travel into one big trip."

Jennie says, "It makes perfect environmental sense."

The royal expert also praised Harry and Meghan's decision for the duke’s solo trip to UK and South Africa saying: “Maybe it’s better for his kids as well, for him to disappear for a fortnight and then be at home - rather than lots of comings and goings.

"Harry is box office. He’s always had a way with people and crowds and it’s lovely to see him coming into his own with charities and causes that he became involved with many years ago. Married couples don’t have to do everything together.”

"The children are young and it’s much better for them to have one parent at home, so it all makes perfect sense. It’s just Harry doing what Harry does best," Jennie added.