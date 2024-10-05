WATCH: Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh invites Hania Amir on stage in London show

Popular Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh with Pakistani actor Hania Amir. — Screengrab/Instagram/@maidaazmat

Popular Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently on a tour to United Kingdom, invited Pakistani actor Hania Amir on the stage during one of his shows in London.



The show, which was taking place in London, was also attended by Hania when the superstar called her on the stage.

At first, Hania — who could be seen smiling — gestured her hands; however, the singer convinced her to come on the stage.

As she went on the stage, Dosanjh called the Pakistani actor "superstar" and then sang Lover while she clapped for him. While ending his song, the singer handed the mic to Hania and she thanked him heartily.

"Thank you very much for having us. Thank you for entertaining us," said Hania as she bowed and cheered for the Indian singer.

As she handed the mic back to Dosanjh, he said: "[I am] your fan. I am a fan of your work. You do amazing work. Thank you so much. Thanks for coming."

Earlier, Dosanjh called one of his fans on stage and presented her with a gift — a signed box of sneakers — during his show in Manchester.



Continuing his interaction with the awe-struck fan, Doshanjh asked where she was from in front of a massive crowd comprising thousands of his fans.



Responding to the Indian star's question, the fan, who didn't disclose her name, said she hailed from Pakistan. Hearing her reply, the Punjabi artist requested the crowd to give her a round of applause, promoting a loving relationship between people on both sides of the border.

"Look, whether India or Pakistan, for me they are all one. There is love for everyone within Punjabi hearts," he said, as the loud crowd of fans cheered at his concert.

Dosanjh advocated for unity and love between the two countries that continue to share strained diplomatic relations. He said the borders that divide countries were the "creations of our politicians".