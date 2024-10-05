Heidi Klum prepares to either ‘shock' or ‘surprise' people on Halloween

Heidi Klum has previously shocked Halloween fans with zombie, peacock and worm costumes

Heidi Klum has opened up about her love for Halloween as the holiday closes in.

"I have a lot of creative people around the world that are fans, that are artists — makeup artists, hairdressers, designers or people who maybe are not even in the field — and they love the creativity of Halloween," Klum told People.

She added: "So I don't want to ever let any of my Halloween fans down. I always really try to come up with something that is unique and different and either surprises people or shocks people."

The America's Got Talent judge is known for her annual Halloween party in New York City and her costumes. In recent years, she has dressed up as a giant worm, a peacock, Jessica Rabbit, Princess Fiona from Shrek, A zombie, and clones of herself.

In another recent interview with the publication, she revealed that her costume for this year’s Halloween party has been in the making for months.

"Because molds need to be made. Prosthetics need to be made, fittings have to be had," she explained.

"There goes a lot into it because I wanted to be so spectacular that this is not something I can just throw together overnight," Heidi Klum added. "It takes a long time. It takes a lot of planning. And also then when I do the reveal, I want to have a special reveal because I know I have so many fans and those particular Halloween fans are people who love also dressing up and coming up with amazing things.”