Courteney Cox reveals workout routine inspired by Jennifer Aniston

Courteney Cox admitted to switching up her workout routine, driving inspiration from Jennifer Aniston

October 06, 2024

Courteney Cox just opened up about her Friends co-star, Jennifer Aniston being an inspiration to her.

Fans of the comedy sitcom, are no stranger to how Cox, who played the character of the competitive Monica Geller, breaks a sweat at her in-home tennis court.

However, playing tennis is not the only physical activity that keeps the Scream star in incredible physique.

The 60-year-old celebrity also has a rather competitive and tough workout schedule, based on a broad spectrum of exercises incorporated into her busy schedule.

Cox has opened up about the physical workout routine throughout the years and has even openly displayed parts of it via her social media platforms.

She opened up about how the workout routine she follows now is inspired by her close pal and Friends co-star, Jennifer Aniston, who portrayed the character of Rachel Green.

After recalling a fracture that Cox had sustained on her wrist, she told HELLO! magazine how she opted to look for an alternative exercise, immediately admiring Aniston’s Pilates.

"It meant I needed two operations and couldn't exercise for about three months," she told the outlet, adding, "Jen turned me on to use an elliptical trainer to work out with, so I now use that too."

