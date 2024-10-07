Rebecca Judd flaunts her physique during rare outing with friends

Rebecca Judd flaunted her physique as she stepped out with friends in Noosa.

The AFL WAG showed off her trim pins in a red mini dress as she went shopping during the sun-drenched holiday.

According to Daily Mail, her ensemble featured a patterned design and had adjustable side string ties.

Moreover, the mother-of-four completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and held a designer handbag as she carried groceries to the car.

Additionally, Rebecca left her long brunette locks out and wore sunglasses for the outing.

As per the outlet, the TV host was spotted carrying several bags while walking alongside her friend who was seen pushing a shopping trolley.

Furthermore, the sighting came after Judd recently sparked concern among her loyal fans as she stepped out at the Brownlow Medal 2024 red carpet.

In this regard, the Australian model turned heads as she arrived with husband Chris Judd in a blush pink corseted gown by J'Aton Couture.

While taking to social media on the night, users pointed out Bec is now “too skinny” compared to her iconic Brownlow Medal debut in 2004, where she wore the famous Ruth Tarvydas red dress.