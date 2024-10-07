 
Gracie Abrams reveals why she canceled her NYC show

October 07, 2024

Gracie Abrams has apologized to her fans for canceling her concert in New York City.

“Hi sweet friends, I’ve just been informed by my doctor that I can’t perform tonight due to vocal injury,” the 24-year-old songstress penned on her Instagram story on Sunday - the same night she was scheduled to perform at Radio City Music Hall.

“I’m devastated and crushed to disappoint you,” Gracie further wrote. “I know that so many of you have been lined up outside Radio City Music Hall since early morning, that others of you took time off from work and school, that many more of you have traveled far distances and that all of us were excited to be together.”

“We’ll announce a rescheduled date as soon as possible and all tickets will be valid for the new date,” the statement continued.

“I would do anything to be there tonight — please know that. With deep love and endless regret, Gracie,” she added.

