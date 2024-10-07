Agha Ali finally breaks silence on divorce with Hina Altaf

Actor and singer Agha Ali with ex-wife Hina Altaf on their nikah. — Instagram/@hinaaltaf/File



Finally shutting down all the rumour mills regarding his marital status with fellow actor Hina Altaf, Agha Ali — an actor and singer himself — has confirmed their divorce.

The ex-couple had been rumoured to have separated not long after their marriage in 2020. Netizens had been claiming about their faltering marriage for the last two years — but they kept mum on the matter.

Ali, however, has now finally opened up about his divorce when he appeared on actor Ahmed Ali Butt's podcast on YouTube — the clips of which are currently viral on social media.

Butt, the host of the podcast, began the show and asked Ali: "Happily divorced man, how are you?". The actor responded with a hearty laugh.

Speaking with Ali, Butt said that while the marriage was a personal matter to the couple, it was an unfortunate event. But life, however, goes on, he added.

"You both handled it very well, which I value and respect a lot. Otherwise, it is publicised. A drama is created on social media," Butt said.

Responding to the Butt's view, Ali said that while life is hard, he is doing well now.

"I think any relationship in life that you have made with your own happiness, you have to keep it alive. One should try hard and pray, but if things are not going in the right direction then the relationship should be ended," the Mere Bewafa actor said.

He maintained that both he and Altaf will never stop respecting each other. "That is the best thing because often when a relationship ends, people don't respect each other and hatred builds up. When relationships end on a bad note, there is malice and hatred."

The actor continued that separating from his wife was a very difficult decision that he had never imagined taking in his life.

"My father died when I was five years old, so I can understand how a child can live without a mother or father, thankfully nothing like that happened," he said, requesting people to pray for him and Altaf.

This is not the first time that Ali and Altaf's divorce has been discussed on screen. In August this year, morning show host Madeeha Naqvi spoke about it in her show. She later denied confirming the divorce and her tongue had slipped.

The former couple got married in May 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the rumours of their separation began surfacing in 2022 and were repeatedly denied by Ali.