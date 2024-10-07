Jamie Lee Curtis dishes on Lindsay Lohan's mom mode at 'Freakier Friday' set

Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan and Chad Michael Murray reprise their roles in 'Freakier Friday'

Jaime Lee Curtis says Lindsay Lohan was channeling “mom mode” on the set of Freakier Friday.

Lohan welcomed her first child, son Luai, in July 2023 husband Bader Shammas, who frequently picked her up from the set, per Lee Curtis.

“The whole thing was fun, just from all areas of it,” she said of working on the sequel to Freaky Friday with Lohan.

The Halloween star said Lohan was “always” in “mom mode,” admitting, “she just loves it. It's actually very hard to pull her away from mom mode.”

“Bader and Luai came and [would wait] for her in her trailer, and then they all go home together,” she gushed.

During Disney’s D23 fan event to promote the film in August, Lohan and Lee Curtis were asked who they’d like to do a real-life body swap with.

The Irish Wish actress replied: “Maybe my baby. Just to see — because he is, so pure and just so happy, just to see life through his eyes, every day. He’s just this beautiful bundle of joy. I can’t think of anything else.”

Meanwhile, Curtis said she'd like to see how it feels to be WNBA star Caitlin Clark, saying, “I wanna play basketball like Caitlin Clark. She's my lucky number, 22.”

Freakier Friday also stars Chad Michael Murray alongside Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis and is expected to hit theaters in 2025.

