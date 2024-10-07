Uma Thurman dishes out why she felt nervous meeting ‘Oh, Canada!' director

Uma Thurman recently admitted that she was cautious of Paul Schrader, the director of upcoming movie Oh, Canada.



Speaking during a Q+A session at the New York Film Festival, the 54-year-old actress revealed the reason that it’s because she is such a “big fan” of his to begin with.



“I mean, Paul Schrader! I'm a really big fan of Paul Schrader,” she said, adding, “So to get to contribute, to lend myself to his piece, and get to see him working was a real, real privilege.”

According to the actress, she was very nervous to meet him as. “You know,” Thurman continued, adding, “This macho filmmaker (Schrader) made these legendary films.”

While talking about how movie’s cast learned from the filmmaker, The Kill Room actress said that she thinks the cast and crew were all there for Paul and learned so much. “Just watching him as a master. So centered and I would say a big softie,” she said.

The film revolves around a famed Canadian documentary filmmaker, who gives a final interview to one of his former students to tell the whole truth about his life.

Oh, Canada! is set to be released on December 6, 2024.