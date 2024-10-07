 
Geo News

Jamie Dornan shares unique bathing advice from a friend

Jamie Dornan reveals his bath time routine in a candid interview

By
Web Desk
|

October 07, 2024

Jamie Dornan shares unique bathing advice from a friend
Jamie Dornan shares unique bathing advice from a friend

Jamie Dornan recently revealed that he stepped up his bath time routine on the advice of a friend.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, Jamie revealed, " A very dear friend of mine was once round at our house for dinner, and when he went home."

He continued, “My friend said he was going to have an ‘opera bath’ and asked if I’d ever had one. It’s quite self-explanatory, but you make the bath quite bubbly, I’m a lavender fan and bring speakers in and listen to opera.”

"Maybe bring in a little bottle of red wine and a bowl of M Ms too. I’ve done it a few times,” the Fifty Shades of Grey actor added.

According to the 42-year-old actor, it’s “indulgent and ridiculous”.

However, the father-of-three also admitted that he can only indulge his "opera baths when he's away from home where he won't be interrupted by the kids".

"It’s the sort of thing I do if I’m away filming,” the Dornan said, adding, “So my kids can’t come in and disturb me."

Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley get ready for 'something they really wanted'
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley get ready for 'something they really wanted'
Meghan Markle's friend breaks down real reason for Sussexes going solo
Meghan Markle's friend breaks down real reason for Sussexes going solo
Sabrina Carpenter admits choosing Barry Keoghan was 'not-even-biased opinion'
Sabrina Carpenter admits choosing Barry Keoghan was 'not-even-biased opinion'
Patrick Warburton shares true feelings about 'Seinfeld'
Patrick Warburton shares true feelings about 'Seinfeld'
Travis Kelce refuses to rock the boat with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce refuses to rock the boat with Taylor Swift
Saoirse Ronan still not over losing major franchise role when she was 13
Saoirse Ronan still not over losing major franchise role when she was 13
Jennifer Lopez's separation from Ben Affleck: New details emerge
Jennifer Lopez's separation from Ben Affleck: New details emerge
Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar decline huge Coachella 2025 offer
Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar decline huge Coachella 2025 offer