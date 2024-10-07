Jamie Dornan shares unique bathing advice from a friend

Jamie Dornan recently revealed that he stepped up his bath time routine on the advice of a friend.



In an interview with Vogue magazine, Jamie revealed, " A very dear friend of mine was once round at our house for dinner, and when he went home."

He continued, “My friend said he was going to have an ‘opera bath’ and asked if I’d ever had one. It’s quite self-explanatory, but you make the bath quite bubbly, I’m a lavender fan and bring speakers in and listen to opera.”

"Maybe bring in a little bottle of red wine and a bowl of M Ms too. I’ve done it a few times,” the Fifty Shades of Grey actor added.

According to the 42-year-old actor, it’s “indulgent and ridiculous”.

However, the father-of-three also admitted that he can only indulge his "opera baths when he's away from home where he won't be interrupted by the kids".

"It’s the sort of thing I do if I’m away filming,” the Dornan said, adding, “So my kids can’t come in and disturb me."