 
Geo News

Amanda Holden reveals new details on Jamie Theakston's cancer diagnosis

Jamie Theakston was diagnosed with stage one laryngeal cancer last month

By
Web Desk
|

October 07, 2024

Amanda Holden reveals new details on Jamie Theakstons cancer diagnosis
Amanda Holden reveals new details on Jamie Theakston's cancer diagnosis

Amanda Holden has shared an update on her Heart Breakfast co-host Jamie Theakston’s cancer diagnosis.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, the 53-year-old host revealed that Jamie is "absolutely fine" and could be back on air by November.

"The good news is with Jamie is that it was stage one, and he's going to be absolutely fine," said Armanda.

"I think the biggest challenge he faces now is with a voice and a speech therapist to get his voice back,” continued the Britain's Got Talent judge.

“So we are keeping everything crossed that he'll be with us, at least in November, I reckon, or for Christmas,” she added.

In September, Jamie announced on social media that he had been diagnosed with stage one laryngeal cancer.

"Hi Folks. As you know - I recently had an operation to remove a lesion from my vocal cords," he wrote in the statement.

"The biopsy has identified this as stage 1 Laryngeal cancer. So - I have cancer - but cancer doesn't have me. The prognosis is very positive and I'm hoping to be back with you in October,” he added.

Jax Taylor makes yet another tough decision about his personal life
Jax Taylor makes yet another tough decision about his personal life
Princess Eugenie releases statement amid King Charles, Prince Andrew's reconciliation efforts
Princess Eugenie releases statement amid King Charles, Prince Andrew's reconciliation efforts
Prince Harry 'enjoying' solo trips after feeling 'overshadowed' by Meghan Markle video
Prince Harry 'enjoying' solo trips after feeling 'overshadowed' by Meghan Markle
Diddy's ex Yung Miami faces absurd fan request linked to baby oil
Diddy's ex Yung Miami faces absurd fan request linked to baby oil
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward
BTS' RM warns his fans about his solo documentary prior to its premiere
BTS' RM warns his fans about his solo documentary prior to its premiere
J-Hope 'excites' his fans before exiting mandatory military service
J-Hope 'excites' his fans before exiting mandatory military service
Prince William's role in Prince Andrew's royal downfall exposed
Prince William's role in Prince Andrew's royal downfall exposed