Amanda Holden reveals new details on Jamie Theakston's cancer diagnosis

Amanda Holden has shared an update on her Heart Breakfast co-host Jamie Theakston’s cancer diagnosis.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, the 53-year-old host revealed that Jamie is "absolutely fine" and could be back on air by November.

"The good news is with Jamie is that it was stage one, and he's going to be absolutely fine," said Armanda.

"I think the biggest challenge he faces now is with a voice and a speech therapist to get his voice back,” continued the Britain's Got Talent judge.

“So we are keeping everything crossed that he'll be with us, at least in November, I reckon, or for Christmas,” she added.

In September, Jamie announced on social media that he had been diagnosed with stage one laryngeal cancer.

"Hi Folks. As you know - I recently had an operation to remove a lesion from my vocal cords," he wrote in the statement.

"The biopsy has identified this as stage 1 Laryngeal cancer. So - I have cancer - but cancer doesn't have me. The prognosis is very positive and I'm hoping to be back with you in October,” he added.