Has Yashma Gill left acting career?

Pakistani actor Yashma Gill. — Instagram/@yashmagillofficial

Social media is abuzz with speculation over whether Pakistani actor Yashma Gill has left her showbiz career after attending religious scholar Dr Zakir Naik's public gathering in Karachi.

Gill was among a large audience at the scholarly session — addressed by Dr Naik, who is visiting Pakistan — at the Governor House in Karachi on Sunday.

During the question-and-answer session, Gill introduced herself as an actor, despite growing curiosity about her future in the entertainment industry. Dr Naik's interaction with Gill has stirred further debate on social media.

The screenshot shows actor Yashma Gill's story on Instagram. — yashmagillofficial

In videos from the event, the actor shared that she had gone through a phase of atheism but has now returned to her faith after watching the scholar’s videos.

While responding to her question, Dr Naik mistakenly referred to her as a former actor, sparking speculation about whether she has left the entertainment industry.

In an Instagram post, the actor mentioned that she attended the event the previous night, where she had the opportunity to ask Dr Naik a question and discuss personal struggles.



"Whilst speaking I made a statement which was probably not said in the most comprehensive way and because of the noise from the crowd and the mic switching off again and again maybe the distortion in the beginning gave the impression that I have left the acting industry.

"I would like to clear any misunderstandings formed from my end as I am I still acting and working and being an actress was I only mentioned as my profession before going ahead with the question. I'm sure it will make a lot more sense If the whole video is watched from the start," Gill wrote on Instagram.

However, she said that she did not know what the future held [for her] as she was still on a journey to find a balance between deen (religions) and dunya (world).

"I greatly value Dr Zakir Naik's point of view since he has played a big role in the past in bringing me closer to my deen again. Nonetheless, it was a pleasure and honour to meet him and have the opportunity to speak to him. I encourage everyone to attend his talks in the future," she said.