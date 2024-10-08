Travis Kelce gets subtle blow from ex Kayla Nicole amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole is calling the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's performance on the field a “slow start.”



The remark came as the sports broadcaster was previewing Monday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints.

Nicole appeared unfazed as she pointed out his performance so far this football season.

“Been a slow start for the guy Travis Kelce. Do you think that he’s going to get more than 58.5 receiving yards?” Nicole turned to her cohosts in an Instagram video for I Am Athlete Daily.

The model did not speak more about her exes' performance and moved on to discussing other players.

Many fans praised her “professionalism” despite her history with the NFL star. “She’s the true G. O. A. T. She kept it professional and classy. She’s moved on,” one admirer commented.

A second user wrote, “It’s the Swifties who go on the attack and she’s not lowering herself to that nonsense.”

Others found her selection of words hilarious as Nicole referred to her ex—who is now dating Taylor Swift—as “the guy.”

“The way she acted like she didn’t know who ‘the guy’ was [laughter emojis] oh sis [laughter emojis] also you’ve been such a class act,” one user wrote.

“The way I cackled when she said ‘the guy Travis Kelce’ [laughter emojis] Kayla you are so real for this lmao,” another chimed in.

One user was of the opinion that Nicole should not have accepted the gig to discuss her former beau—whom she dated from 2017 to May 2022.

“Lol shawty shoulda sat this one out,” one person commented, while another wrote, “‘The guy’ as in ‘the guy on the chiefs.’ Still riding those coattails.”

Just last week, Travis himself used the same word for his performance on the fields. “[I was] struggling in terms of stats. I was still playing winning football, and that’s all that f—king matters,” he said in a conversation with his brother, Jason Kelce, during the October 2 episode of New Heights podcast.