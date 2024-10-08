Halle Berry reveals how her relationship with Van Hunt is 'different'

Halle Berry has revealed how her current relationship with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, differs from her past romances.

During an appearance on Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert on Monday, the 58-year-old actress said that her romance with Van is “special” because “This is the longest relationship I’ve ever been in in my whole life.”

“I can’t get past three years,” Halle continued. “We celebrated when we hit four years like we had been married 20 years, that’s how big it was for me personally.”

“We both were scared,” she shared with Dax. “He was waiting for the shoe to drop, and I was waiting to drop the f—ing shoe.”

“Because I just can’t get past that. It’s been such a relief, like, ‘OK, yes, I can do this relationship thing,’” the Catwoman actress added.

Calling Van her “person,” Halle praised the singer, saying, “[he’s] calm, and he’s what I’ve been dreaming of, searching for, needing.”

The actress further said that her relationship with Van is different, explaining, “There was something about it that felt wildly familiar, but I realised that I had just gotten into things for all the wrong reasons, and it always became clear to me what those wrong reasons were at about three years."



“But because I got into this thing with Van in a different way, that feeling never came because I didn’t get into it for the wrong reasons,” Halle added.